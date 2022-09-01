SustyTalk: Intrepid CEO James Thornton on the evolution of sustainable travel

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

Now, #SustyTalk is evolving from a video format to an audio-only format. This episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with Intrepid Travel’s chief executive officer James Thornton.

Intrepid is the world’s largest small-group adventure travel operator, and the largest tour operator globally to receive B Corp certification. Thornton dials in frokm Melbourne, Australia, and is on-hand to discuss how a business of this size and in this sector can go about certifying in the first instance and improving its B Impact Assessment score for recertification. He discusses the importance of top-down leadership and bottom-up action in a company to turn purpose from statement to action.

Also, Thornton provides his predictions on the future of travel. Consumer demand for sustainable products and services, for experiences, and for connection with others has been growing for years. But what has happened during the pandemic, and what’s likely to happen in the current financial context.

