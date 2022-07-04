SustyTalk: Landsec’s Jennie Colville on net-zero buildings and a new era for ESG

With edie readers largely working remotely either all the time or in a hybrid pattern, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

For this latest episode, edie’s senior reporter Sarah George dials London for a discussion with Landsec’s head of ESG and sustainability Jennie Colville. Colville joined the business last year from Capita, bringing more than 20 years’ expertise in the profession.

Under Colville’s leadership, Landsec recently launched a new strategy called ‘ Build Well, Live Well, Act Well’, applying an updated ESG lens to its plans for growing and managing its £10.8bn property portfolio. Colville uses her platform on SustyTalk to share her thoughts on engaging with the C-suite to embed ESG, pairing social and environmental solutions, and what the net-zero office building of the future looks like.

