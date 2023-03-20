SustyTalk Live: Dentsu’s Lauren Moir and Persefoni’s Kentaro Kawamori on data and disclosure

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Launched during the Covid-19 lockdowns, #SustyTalk is an ongoing series of video conversations that keeps edie’s audience connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

Each SustyTalk Live video was recorded at the flagship edie 23 event in London on 1/2 March and the sessions that you’re watching are sponsored by Persefoni. An evolution of the multi-award-winning Sustainability Leaders Forum, edie 23 is the premier annual event dedicated to achieving environmental and social transformations through courageous business leadership.

For the first in the 2023 SustyTalk Live series, edie’s content editor Matt Mace sits down with British Airways. Listen to that chat here.

For the second of the live SustyTalk series, edie is joined by Persefoni’s chief executive Kentaro Kawamori and Dentsu International’s global reporting lead Lauren Moir discuss the everchanging world of disclosure frameworks and data collections.

With businesses at risk of greenwashing unless they can demonstrate credible data and investors increasingly asking for better disclosure, this is a topic that is rising in prominence for many sustainability professionals.

For Moir, “materiality is key”, but it is also important that sustainability teams remember what context is happening externally when building up their reporting cycle.

!It’s definitely a challenging area and I don’t think there’s one single piece of advice I can give other than reminding yourself that you need to stay on top of what is happening externally,” Moir says.

Persefoni’s Kentaro Kawamori builds on that point by saying that reporting frameworks are starting to get a bit more streamlined and standardised, which will help corporates in the long run.

“Twenty-four months’ ago the conversation was overwhelming because of the alphabet soup of ESG, but it’s condensing a bit now and trending the right way,” Kawamori says. “We’re very supportive of regulatory schemes around the world, but what is unequivocal is that the Greenhouse Gas Protocol continues to be the gold standard for accounting.”

