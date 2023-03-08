SustyTalk: Marking International Women’s Day with Kraft Heinz’s Cristina Kenz

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

This latest #SustyTalk episode has been recorded to coincide with International Women’s Day 2023 (8 March) and as part of edie’s ongoing Business Leadership Month. Our guest speaker is Kraft Heinz’s chief growth and sustainability officer Cristina Kenz, who is in discussion with edie’s senior reporter Sarah George.

Cristina provides her top tips for becoming an effective sustainability leader and embedding environmental considerations in your organisation’s plans for the future, covering everything from corporate strategy to ensuring that you look beyond your day-job for opportunities for inspiration and collaboration.

She says:“The beauty of sustainability is that it’s not a competitive world. We all need to help each other. And the more coalitions you [take part in], the more you learn from others and the more you share what you’ve learned, the better it is going to be for the future.”

Cristina also talks about her passion projects including regenerating soil at tomato farms, encouraging plant-based diets and uplifting women in the delivery of sustainable solutions. On this latter topic, she notes: “It’s a known factor that the more women you have in higher [positions], the better your ESG commitments and impacts are.”

