SustyTalk: Nespresso UK’s Mary Child on B-Corp certification

With edie readers largely working remotely either all the time or in a hybrid pattern, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

For this latest episode, edie’s senior reporter Sarah George dials the Nespresso UK office near Gatwick for a discussion with the firm’s sustainability lead Mary Child. Child provides a behind-the-scenes look at the certification process, which took Nespresso UK more than two years, and how the B Impact Assessment has identified areas for improvement.

She also responds to the discussion currently happening in the sustainable business space about which businesses should be able to certify as B-Corps and why. Some small businesses among the first to have certified have expressed concern about larger businesses using the certification, for example.

