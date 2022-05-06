SustyTalk: SailGP’s Fiona Morgan on using sport’s influence to create a sustainable future

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then.

The latest episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with SailGP’s global director of purpose and impact, Fiona Morgan. This interview was recorded last week, during edie’s Engagement Week 2022 editorial campaign on sustainability communications.

New sailing league SailGP has an ambition is to be the world’s most sustainable and purpose-driven global sports and entertainment platform. Morgan plays a key role in delivering that vision and, in this exclusive interview with edie’s senior reporter Sarah George, argues that sports must go beyond ‘getting their own houses in order’ and empower and inspire competitors and fans.

Morgan has around 20 years’ experience in the water sports and communications spheres, making her a passionate speaker on the topics covered in this SustyTalk. In addition to her role at SailGP, she sits on the British Paralympic Association’s social impact committee and 17 Sport’s advisory committee. She is also a Meaningful Business ambassador and non-executive director at Manchester Originals. Long-time edie fans will perhaps remember Morgan for her work within broadcaster Sky’s Bigger Picture team, where she played a key role in delivering the Ocean Rescue campaign.

