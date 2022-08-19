SustyTalk: The Body Shop’s Alice Mazzola on best-practice for brand activism

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

For the first time, this #SustyTalk is being run using an audio-only format rather than a video. This episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with The Body Shop’s global head of activism Alice Mazzola, who dials in from Brighton.

Mazzola is on hand to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the development and implementation of the brand’s ‘Be Seen, Be Heard’ campaign, which launched earlier this year in a bid to get more young people involved at all levels of politics.

The campaign was launched in recognition of the fact that the average age of a political leader, globally, is 62, with more than one-third (37%) of all parliaments having no representatives under the age of 30. In the UK specifically, just 3.2% of parliamentarians are under 30, despite under-30s accounting for 36% of the population.

Mazzola discusses how to develop and deliver an effective campaign in different global markets. She is also on-hand to explore how companies which may not have as long an activist history as The Body Shop can create meaningful, credible, impactful campaigns.

