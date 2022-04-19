SustyTalk: The Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Andrew Martin on fashion eco-labels

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then.

The latest episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s vice president Andrew Martin, as part of our coverage for Fashion Revolution Week.

Fashion Revolution Week is hosted annually by NGO Fashion Revolution and is described as the world’s largest fashion activism movement. Its aim is to generate “radical, revolutionary” change to the fashion system, so that it no longer has a negative impact on people or planet. The 2022 event is running from 18 to 24 April.

In this discussion, Martin gives his thoughts on the current state of play with how fashion companies are measuring and disclosing their environmental impact. He discusses recent developments including the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s Green Claims code and explores how regulation could go further to prevent greenwashing in fashion.

Martin also outlines how the Coalition is taking criticism of its own approach on board and provides his thoughts on how collaborative work can be evolved to take change in the sector past incrementalism and towards transformation in line with what we know is needed.

Later this week, edie will publish a special edition of the Sustainable Business Covered Podcast to mark Fashion Revolution week, featuring W’Air, WearMyWardrobeOut and Swopitup.

