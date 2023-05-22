SustyTalk: Vodafone UK’s Nicki Lyons on making the telecoms sector circular

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s senior reporter Sarah George is in conversation with Vodafone UK’s chief corporate affairs & sustainability officer, Nicki Lyons.

This episode forms part of edie’s Circular Economy Focus Week (22-26 May 2023) – our themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals in accelerating the transition to an economy free from waste and single-use plastics.

Vodafone UK’s Lyons is on hand to discuss the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling technologies across the telecoms sector, from large masts to smartphones. She provides examples of how her businesses has forged meaningful partnerships to enable trade-in and charitable giving for used technology, including Barnados and WWF.

Lyons says the key to engaging consumers is “making it real” – reminding them that they are likely hoarding used phones and that, by trading them in, they can not only help the environment but also give another person access to a digital device.

She also believes this approach can be “tremendously successful” for B2B equipment.

“In the circular economy, recycling, I believe, should be the last resort. Repair and reuse are absolutely what this is about.”

E-waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream. The UN recorded a 21% increase in volumes between 2015 and 2020. Most of this waste was not properly recycled, and the UN values the annual loss of resources through e-waste at some $57bn.

