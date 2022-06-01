SustyTalk: WBCSD’s Giulia Carbone on carbon markets and nature-based solutions

With edie readers largely working remotely, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

With over 50% of the world’s total GDP dependent on nature and its services, economies face increasing risks from inaction as tipping points loom, Carbone notes that nature had a prominent role in the discussions at Davos and that many nations and businesses are now realising the links between nature and climate.

During the discussion, Carbone outlined how businesses should approach the hierarchy of decarbonisation, which utilises carbon markets and nature-based solutions once other efforts to reduce emissions have been explored.

