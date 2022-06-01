SustyTalk: WBCSD’s Giulia Carbone on carbon markets and nature-based solutions

Fresh from attending key global discussions at Davos, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s (WBCSD) director of the Natural Climate Solutions Alliance, Giulia Carbone joins SustyTalk to discuss carbon markets and nature-based solutions.

Edie Staff

Published 1st June 2022

With edie readers largely working remotely, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

For this latest episode, edie talks to the WBCSD’s Giulia Carbone, fresh from attending the discussions at Davos.

With over 50% of the world’s total GDP dependent on nature and its services, economies face increasing risks from inaction as tipping points loom, Carbone notes that nature had a prominent role in the discussions at Davos and that many nations and businesses are now realising the links between nature and climate.

During the discussion, Carbone outlined how businesses should approach the hierarchy of decarbonisation, which utilises carbon markets and nature-based solutions once other efforts to reduce emissions have been explored.

