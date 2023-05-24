Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s content editor Matt Mace is in conversation with WRAP’s head of technical support and financial mechanisms, Bettina Gilbert.

This episode forms part of edie’s Circular Economy Focus Week (22-26 May 2023) – our themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals in accelerating the transition to an economy free from waste and single-use plastics.

Wrap’s Gilbert is on hand to discuss the financial mechanisms and policies that will be required to unlock the circular economy, while emphasising the importance of corporate collaboration.

During the discussion Gilbert highlights how businesses need to work with the supply chain and waste management to tackle not just the UK’s growing waste mountain, but also the climate crisis.

“We’re in a climate emergency and we need to move forward. I think a leading approach for businesses is implementing a target, measure, act approach. This will show what is possible, where change needs to happen and what needs to happen…This can work across the supply chain.”

Gilbert also references WRAP’s guidance on key waste streams including plastics and key resources food, and textiles.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk interviews

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is typically booked several weeks in advance.

Join the conversation at edie’s Circular Economy Action Sessions

On Thursday 25 May, edie is hosting an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to capturing the business opportunity of a resource-efficient, zero-waste economy. We have confirmed guest speakers from organisations including BT, The Body Shop and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The Circular Economy Action Sessions are free-to-attend and registration grants you access to a recording of the event on-demand once it has finished.

Click here for a full agenda and to register.