Take our short survey on corporate climate finance and transition plans

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This edie survey, developed in partnership with Lloyds Bank, investigates the drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to mobilising and scaling up finance which accelerates corporate climate action. The survey will take approximately 5 minutes to complete.

The survey is primarily targeted at business leaders and in-house sustainability/energy/CSR managers and practitioners – the individuals that hold some level of responsibility for setting and/or implementing their own organisation’s sustainability and climate strategy. Individual survey responses are kept anonymous.

Results of the survey will be used to help form edie’s next report, which will run as part of Climate Finance Week (15-19 July). edie’s Climate Finance Report is an annual free-to-download report that looks at the state of climate finance amongst corporates. Download the 2023 version of the report here.

Climate Finance Week is edie’s themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting business leaders, sustainability professionals and the broader financial community in securing and mobilising finance to accelerate climate action.

This survey opened on 15 May 2024 and will remain open for a month.