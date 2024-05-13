Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

In addition to the energy and industrial emissions reduction targets, Tate & Lyle has also committed to reduce forests, land and agriculture (FLAG) GHG emissions. This includes reducing absolute Scope 3 (indirect) FLAG GHG emissions by 23% by 2028 from a 2019 baseline.

Furthermore, the company has pledged to ensure zero deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities by the end of 2025.

Research from WWF last year revealed that despite the pledge made by hundreds of nations to conserve forests, global deforestation rates have gotten worse, with 6.6 million hectares of forest loss recorded in 2022.

Tate & Lyle’s chief executive Nick Hampton said: “Climate change is the greatest challenge facing our planet and Tate & Lyle is committed to not only playing our part, but to being a leader on climate action collaborating closely with stakeholders across our value chain.

“Our new science-based 2028 targets demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable economy by doing not what is easy, but what is necessary.”

The new targets have been established to deliver emissions reduction consistent with the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, and will replace the company’s previously validated targets in line with the 2C level.

The SBTi is notably phasing out 2C-aligned targets for businesses.

Moreover, Tate & Lyle will remain committed to its other sustainability commitments and targets, which include purchasing 100% of electricity for operations from renewable sources by 2030, reducing water use intensity by 15% by 2030, achieving zero waste by 2030, maintaining sustainable acreage equivalent to the volume of corn purchased each year, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Progress against these 2030 targets and commitments will be provided in the company’s annual report, which is expected to be published next month.

Tate & Lyle’s director of sustainability Anna Pierce said: “We are proud that SBTi have validated our GHG emission reduction targets, which will significantly accelerate the decarbonisation of our operations and supply chain.

“We will continue to engage with our customers and suppliers to better understand their climate change challenges, and to work together to solve them.”

For many companies, gaining SBTi verification for FLAG GHG targets has proven to be a challenge. More than 280 companies were identified earlier this year for failing to achieve SBTi verification within the required 24-month window, with several citing delays to FLAG emissions guidance as a key hurdle.