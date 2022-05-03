Tesco fits HGVs refrigeration trailers with solar panels

Tesco has confirmed that its first 13.6 metre refrigerated trailer has been fitted with 12 lightweight solar panels and lithium batteries to power the unit with clean energy.

The trailer, based at Tesco’s Peterborough Distribution Centre, is already delivering stock to stores across the East of England, with three more units planned for the site later this year.

Tesco has worked with Marshall Fleet Solutions on the technology, which will see each trailer save around 2,000 litres of diesel and five tonnes of carbon annually.

Tesco’s fleet engineering manager Cliff Smith said: “Our distribution network is one of the largest in the UK and will play an important role in our efforts to become net-zero by 2035. With our electric HGVs, electric home delivery vans and now solar-powered refrigeration units, Tesco is leading the way in electric haulage innovation, helping to tackle road transport emissions.”

Tesco has a net-zero target for operational emissions by 2035 in the UK and other markets. While the UK is the retailer’s largest market, with more than 3,400 stores, Tesco Group also has a presence in 11 other countries.

Over the next 12 months, Tesco has promised, the business will set out a clear plan for achieving the net-zero across the countries that it operates. UK operations have already been provided with interim decarbonisation targets, set against a 2015 baseline: delivering a 35% cut by 2020; 60% by 2025 and 85% by 2030.

Last year, the retail giant committed to reaching net-zero emissions across the value chain, including all supply chains and the customer use of sold products. A 2050 deadline has been set for tackling these emissions, which make up more than 90% of Tesco’s total emissions footprint.

Tesco is also working with other businesses through the Government’s Electric Vehicle Fleet Accelerator (EVFA) to increase the uptake of electric vehicle (EV) fleets in the UK.

Companies including bp, BT, Direct Line Group, Royal Mail, ScottishPower, Severn Trent and Tesco have agreed to work collaboratively on the initiative. The companies and EVFA members have committed to converting their fleets to EVs by 2030 and to buying 70,000 British-built electric vans, provided the Government introduces enabling policies.