The new strategy, dubbed the ‘Approach to Nature’, has been developed in line with the targets outlined in the UN’s Global Biodiversity framework, with particular emphasis on the urgent need to halt biodiversity loss and facilitate nature’s recovery.

Key objectives include sourcing all significant land footprint raw materials from certified or controlled sources by 2025, ensuring high-water-impact suppliers report on water use and quality, eliminating waste-to-landfill from production sites by 2030, and slashing water use in best-practice processing lines by 50% compared to 2019 levels by 2030.

Tetra Pak’s climate and biodiversity vice president Gilles Tisserand said: “With more than half of the world’s GDP heavily reliant on nature, the stakes could not be higher.

“Our ‘Approach to Nature’ not only reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship but also builds on our longstanding action in this domain. As other companies join us on this journey, together we can help protect and restore nature for the generations to come.”

Tetra Pak signed the Business for Nature coalition’s COP15 business statement in 2022. This statement urges governments to adopt the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’s Target 15, which calls for large private companies and financial institutions to assess and disclose their biodiversity-related risks, dependencies, and impacts, promote sustainable consumption, and report on compliance.

Business for Nature’s chief executive Eva Zabey said: “Tetra Pak’s ‘Approach to Nature’ marks an important milestone.

“We encourage all companies to set a nature strategy – a clear plan for how they will contribute towards a nature-positive future by 2030.

“However, businesses can’t achieve this alone; governments must create the right incentives to speed up corporate action to address nature loss.”

Suntory Global Spirits expands peatland restoration efforts

In related news, Japanese drinks giant Suntory Global Spirits, previously known as Beam Suntory, has announced that it has successfully restored 80 hectares of peatland at The Oa reserve on Islay, Scotland, through its Peatland Water Sanctuary programme in partnership with RSPB Scotland.

The Oa reserve is home to various bird species and wildlife including golden eagles, choughs and twites, alongside wildlife like otters and grey seals. Suntory Global Spirits has allocated £250,000 to re-establish the original peatland vegetation and water table at the reserve, which will revive the natural ecosystem.

This is the second collaboration between Suntory Global Spirits and RSPB Scotland, after the two organisations collaborated on restoring 160 hectares of peatland at the Airds Moss reserve in East Ayrshire in November 2022.

Suntory Global Spirits also works in partnership with Northern Peat & Moss in March for peatland restoration at Craigculter Moss in Aberdeenshire. With this project, Suntory Global Spirits has restored 150 hectares of peatland on Islay and 70 hectares near the Bowmore distillery.

The Scotch Whisky Association’s head of environment, science and innovation Anna Graham said: “Peatland restoration is a key pillar at the heart of the industry’s commitment to responsible peat use, and is crucial in ensuring the longer-term sustainability of what is a precious resource, not just for our sector but for its wider role in supporting climate change resilience.

“Initiatives and investment like that on display at Suntory Global Spirits’ peatland awareness day demonstrate the Scotch Whisky industry’s clear understanding of the responsibility it has to care for the land, and we look forward to seeing continued progress in the coming years.”