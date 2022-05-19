The Net-Zero Business Barometer: edie unveils findings of new industry research on UK Plc’s low-carbon transition

edie’s Net-Zero Business Barometer report is now available to download for free from the edie website. It details the results of an in-depth online survey of hundreds of sustainability and energy professionals, conducted by edie earlier this year, providing a progress update on the low-carbon transition at businesses across the UK.

The race to net-zero is well and truly underway. With national and regional net-zero targets now covering 90% of global GDP, businesses are being compelled to act. In many cases, they can move further and faster than nations. But, of course, challenges still remain in turning ambition into action, including access to finance and a lack of clarity from national policy.

edie’s Net-Zero Business Barometer was launched last year to provide a regular temperature check and progress update regarding the decarbonisation of business across the UK. The 2022 Barometer is based on an in-depth online survey, answered by 256 respondents*.

Read this report, hosted in association with Inspired Energy Plc, to find out:

What proportion of UK businesses have set net-zero targets

How businesses are addressing their Scope 3 (indirect) emissions on the road to net-zero

Which low-carbon technologies and processes are priority investments this year

What skills sustainability and energy leaders think are the most important for leading executives…

… And much more. This report also includes an exclusive Industry Viewpoint penned by Inspired Energy Plc’s head of carbon services Kristina Beadle.

Beadle writes: “edie’s 2022 net-zero barometer results show movement in the right direction with slightly more companies setting net-zero targets compared to this time last year. However, we’re still far from the 100% needed to meet the UK 2050 target. When it comes to setting net-zero targets, it is by far better to jump than to be pushed…getting a plan established early will make the process smoother and more likely to succeed.”

* Survey methodology & respondent base: This report is based on a survey conducted online, via edie.net, in March 2022. The survey, comprising 28 questions, received 256 responses – of which, a combined 60% were in-house sustainability, CSR, energy and facilities managers. A further 15% were board-level executives. The remaining 25% predominantly held external sustainability or energy consultancy roles. Of the 256 respondents, 89% were UK-based. Respondents represented a diverse range of sectors, with consulting, manufacturing, retail and construction among the biggest cohorts. When it comes to the size of the organisations represented, 24% were large (5,000+ employees); 19.5% had between 1,000 and 4,900 employees; 12% had between 250 and 999 employees; 17% had between 50 and 249 employees; 14.5% had between 10 and 49 employees and 11% were micro-organisations with nine or fewer full-time-equivalent staff members.