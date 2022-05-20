The Net-Zero Business podcast: How EY is enabling businesses to ‘transform to win’ the net-zero transition

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Following on from the UK Government’s world-leading net-zero carbon commitment, edie’s spinoff podcast series, Net-Zero Business, hears from the trendsetters and trailblazers of responsible businesses.

Since the UK Government set its 2050 net-zero target into law, more and more businesses are attempting to get ahead of the political curve by strengthening carbon and energy strategies and pledging to become net-zero businesses well before the 2050 deadline.

The Net-Zero Business podcast is a monthly digest of episodes that take a deeper dive into a business’s net-zero strategy. It usually features one in-depth interview with a sustainability or energy manager at a business working towards net-zero or carbon-neutrality.

Our interview for this episode is with EY UK & Ireland’s managing partner for sustainability, Rob Doepel. EY are kindly sponsoring this podcast episode.

In his discussion with edie’s senior reporter Sarah George, Doepel provides insight on how EY achieved carbon-negative global operations and how it is now planning to reach net-zero by 2025. He provides learnings, specifically, on reducing transport-related emission.

Doepel also introduces listeners to EY Carbon – the business’s new sustainability service practice specialising in the development of net-zero transition plans. He outlines which businesses are coming to EY Carbon and why, ahead of the UK Government’s 2023 mandate for net-zero transition plans for large listed businesses in high-emission sectors. He also emphasises the importance of going beyond compliance, ensuring a strong prioritisation of the ‘G’ in ‘ESG’.

As this episode comes to a close, there is mention of edie’s new Net Zero Business Barometer Report. This free-to-download report outlines and analyses the findings of our recent survey of 256 professionals, providing a snapshot of progress to date and the biggest perceived challenges and opportunities of accelerating the net-zero transition. Download your copy here.

