West Midlands Investment Zone delivery plan gets green light

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) board met in Wolverhampton last week to agree a delivery plan that will combine a mix of tax incentives, direct funding and business rate retention for the zone.

The plan is focused on driving growth in advanced manufacturing and green industries, as well as health-tech and underlying digital technologies.

The Investment Zone itself will cover the whole West Midlands but will be powered through three specific sites with bespoke funding and incentives for businesses who set up there.

The Coventry-Warwick Gigapark at Coventry Airport will get tax incentives, business rates retention and £23m investment for land remediation, infrastructure and connection to power grids.

In March, news broke that the West Midlands Gigafactory project had advanced discussions with a Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) batteries to secure an investment of £1bn to build a new gigafactory on the outskirts of Coventry.

The key beneficiaries of the facility will likely include Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Aston Martin Lagonda, BMW, and LEVC, the UK’s sole electric taxi manufacturer.

Other sites

The Birmingham Knowledge Quarter – running northeast from the Birmingham City and Aston universities through Duddeston and Nechells to Aston – will offer tax incentives, business rates retention and receive £9m investment for public realm works and active travel infrastructure to help attract investment.

And the Wolverhampton Green Innovation Corridor will create new green industries and skills through a partnership between the city council and university, with £7m in investment for land remediation and key infrastructure.

WMCA chief executive Laura Shoaf said: “The Investment Zone is already attracting significant private sector investment and following the deployment of this delivery plan will have the potential to attract billions of pounds more as well as tens of thousands of new jobs.

“Those jobs are key because this investment zone needs to be as much about people as it is about business. That’s why our delivery plan includes a comprehensive skills programme so local people can get the jobs being created, especially those in the new technology-based and green industries.

“At the heart of our plan, which could not have been put together without the invaluable support of our local councils, universities and private sector, is the need for this zone to bring inclusive economic growth to every corner of our region.

“We believe the zone can do that by driving forward the technology-based, low-carbon industries of the future while attracting top companies from around the world.”

In approving the plan for delivering the zone over the first year, the Board was told that in getting development underway quickly, there was the potential to retain around £1.5bn of business rates over the zone’s 25-year lifespan – money that can be reinvested into the region instead of going back into government coffers.

That reinvestment would also be used to maintain a comprehensive business support and skills programme which will be set up in the first 12 months, using £19m of the £160m of government funding allocated to the West Midlands zone over the next 10 years.

The delivery plan will now be submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for final agreement ahead of the release of the funding.