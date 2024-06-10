Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Farm, which has played host to regular music festivals since 1970, already runs its cow slurry through an onsite anaerobic disgestion facility to generate biogas.

Now, as part of a partnership with hydrogen developer Hexla and tech firm Levidian, some of the biogas will be captured and used to produce hydrogen and graphene. Carbon will be captured from the biomethane to make this possible.

The generated hydrogen will be used onsite at Worthy Farm’s Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant. The use of hydrogen over natural gas is expected to cut the farm’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25 tonnes.

The graphene, meanwhile, will be sold by Levidian to a range of industries. It is suitable for use in rubber products like tyres, battery technologies, energy distribution components and some construction materials. Levidian describes graphene as a “super material”.

“The Worthy Farm project is a great example of innovation within the agricultural sector and an important showcase of the vast flexibility and potential of our technology in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries, while unlocking new revenue streams,” said Levidian’s chief executive John Hartley.

Levidian and Hexla recently signed a collaboration agreement with a headline ambition of deploying up to 300 LOOP1000 units – the technology being used at Worthy Farm.

