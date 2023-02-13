Yorkshire Water to install up to 1,000 EV chargers across sites and employee homes

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The water company has confirmed that it will install up to 1,000 charging points to help workers that already use EVs while encouraging further uptake amongst staff.

The first charging points will be installed at Yorkshire Water’s training academy in Bradford. Additional installations and upgrades have been proposed at more than 80 sites where colleagues use Renault Zoes, Nissan e-NV200s, Nissan Townstars and the Vauxhall e-Vivaro.

Further installations will then be made so that Yorkshire Water employees that drive an EV for the company will either be able to charge at home, at work or on-the-go via public chargers.

Yorkshire Water has enlisted UK Power Network Services to install and maintain the chargers.

Yorkshire Water’s chief executive Nicola Shaw said: “We have committed to achieving net zero operational emissions by 2030, and part of that ambition includes transitioning all our vehicles to zero or ultra-low emissions.

“Working with UK Power Networks Services to develop the supporting infrastructure for all our light commercial vehicles to be electric powered is an important step to making that a reality and will allow our teams to use electric vehicles to their full potential.”

Last year, the company selected investment and asset manager, Downing LLP, to develop, design, build and operate a portfolio of 28 solar sites across its sites and facilities, totalling around 23MW in capacity.

The investment will build towards Yorkshire Water’s 2030 net zero pledge, with all electricity generated to be consumed on-site by the company.

In 2020, the UK’s major water companies introduced a route map detailing how solar installations, electric vehicles and biomethane production will enable the sector to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.

The UK’s nine major water and sewerage providers, including Yorkshire Water, Anglian Water and United Utilities have used the Routemap to create a net-zero water supply for customers, in a move that could reduce sectoral emissions by more than 10 million tonnes.

The Routemap estimates a potential investment of up to £4bn, based on currently available technologies. The 10-point plan will outline how biomethane production from sewage waste will allow green gas to be injected into the grid and heat up to 150,000 homes. Additionally, the sector will facilitate the development of up to 3GW of new solar and wind generation – enough power to meet 80% of the sector’s electricity demands

The company has been at the forefront of low-carbon investments having issued a £350m sustainability bond back in 2019.