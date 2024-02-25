1-hour Masterclass: Accelerating the shift to smart and efficient buildings

This masterclass-style webinar will provide actionable insights and best practice examples when it comes to businesses investing in a deploying smart and flexible energy systems for their buildings and how this can be supported by building energy management systems (BEMS).

As one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, the built environment radically needs to decarbonise on the road to net-zero. For businesses operating offices, manufacturing sites and plants, shops or facilities, how to manage emissions in the built environment will vary from sector to sector.

A universal tool to combat emissions is getting a better handle on the energy usage of a building and how smart systems can be used to identify hotspots for action, create better data and create insights into future investments into low-carbon innovation.

This masterclass will cut through the complexities, highlight the opportunities and provide need-to-know information for organisations seeking to utilise BEMs and improve energy efficiency as part of their decarbonisation strategy. The one-hour session will include real-life case studies and actionable takeaways, exploring how BEMs form part a holistic, smart and flexible energy management strategy.

Discussion points

Understanding and realising the net-zero opportunity of BEMS for your business

Utilising data to drive efficiency

Exploring how other onsite solutions can help with energy flexibility and decarbonisation.

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Presenters