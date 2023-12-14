45-minute Masterclass: Electrifying your fleet on the road to net-zero
Event Date: 10/01/2024 1:00 pm
Road transport is the fastest-growing contributor to global emissions and, here in the UK specifically, transport has been the highest-emitting sector since 2016. The transition to EVs is well underway and is accelerating, but must still happen more rapidly – and the focus must not solely be on cars, but also on vans, trucks, buses and lorries.
Businesses with net-zero targets will need to navigate – or even lead – the transition to EVs. While the climate and air quality benefits of EVs are clear, several practical challenges remain, including identifying the right EV models; developing the appropriate charging infrastructure; securing investment for the upfront cost and staying ahead of the curve with innovative, emerging technologies such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions.
This 45-Minute Masterclass, sponsored by PHS, will provide fleet managers, energy managers and sustainability professionals with the information and inspiration they need to face these challenges head-on and tap in to new opportunities which accelerate EV development.
Discussion points
- Navigating the infrastructure and charging market
- Exploring the quick wins for fleet decarbonisation
- How to build a strong business case for EV adoption
Chair
- Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie
Presenters
- PHS
