45-minute Masterclass: Electrifying your fleet on the road to net-zero

Road transport is the fastest-growing contributor to global emissions and, here in the UK specifically, transport has been the highest-emitting sector since 2016. The transition to EVs is well underway and is accelerating, but must still happen more rapidly – and the focus must not solely be on cars, but also on vans, trucks, buses and lorries.

Businesses with net-zero targets will need to navigate – or even lead – the transition to EVs. While the climate and air quality benefits of EVs are clear, several practical challenges remain, including identifying the right EV models; developing the appropriate charging infrastructure; securing investment for the upfront cost and staying ahead of the curve with innovative, emerging technologies such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions.

This 45-Minute Masterclass, sponsored by PHS, will provide fleet managers, energy managers and sustainability professionals with the information and inspiration they need to face these challenges head-on and tap in to new opportunities which accelerate EV development.

Discussion points

Navigating the infrastructure and charging market

Exploring the quick wins for fleet decarbonisation

How to build a strong business case for EV adoption

