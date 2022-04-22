45-minute masterclass: Embracing hydrogen on the road to net-zero

This masterclass-style webinar, hosted in association with Centrica Business Solutions, will explore the role that hydrogen power can play in supporting businesses’ decarbonisation strategies, from clean energy generation to green buildings and zero-emission mobility.

By 2030, a UK-wide hydrogen economy could be worth £900m and create more than 9,000 jobs, according to Government analysis. By 2050, as much as 20-35% of the UK’s energy consumption could be hydrogen-based.

With hydrogen set to play a key role in unlocking decarbonisation – particularly among the most carbon-intensive sectors – this 45-minute masterclass will break down how businesses can begin factoring hydrogen into their net-zero strategies. The session will explore the most viable applications of hydrogen along with the steps that can be taken by energy and sustainability professionals to accelerate its deployment.

The session will be moderated by the edie editorial team and will include two expert presenters and a live audience Q&A.

Discussion points:

What the UK’s hydrogen strategy means for business

Understanding how hydrogen could support your net-zero strategy

Buildings and transport: Practical applications for hydrogen technology

Masterclass chair:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Masterclass presenters:

William Mezzullo, Head of Hydrogen, Centrica Business Solutions

Speaker TBC

Fill out the form on the left and click REGISTER NOW to book your place on this free online masterclass.

———————————————————-