45-minute masterclass: Evolving your energy efficiency strategy on the road to net-zero

With energy efficiency now at the top of many corporate sustainability agendas, this masterclass-style webinar session will run through how you can evolve your efficiency strategy in ways which reduce costs, increase security of supply, and accelerate decarbonisation.

Energy efficiency is a critical solution to so many corporate challenges – it can simultaneously make energy supplies more affordable, more secure and more sustainable.

Indeed, edie’s 2023 Sustainable Business Leadership Survey revealed that 42% of business are placing a “high” priority on energy efficiency over the next 12 months, with a further 32% claiming energy efficiency is a “business-critical” priority.

Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, this edie masterclass will explore how industrial businesses can make energy efficiency an integral part of their net-zero carbon strategy. The 45-minute session will run through need-to-know policies and frameworks which can support your efficiency strategy; and break down how technological innovations can be utilised to enhance your efficiency approach and decarbonise industrial processes.

Fill out the form on the left and click REGISTER NOW to book your place on this free online masterclass.

Discussion points

Need-to-known policies, frameworks and standards affecting the energy efficiency landscape

Identifying which energy efficiency technologies and solutions are right for your business

Engagement and behaviour change techniques to achieve energy efficiency improvements

Masterclass chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Masterclass presenter:

Presenter TBC