45-minute masterclass: Leveraging onsite solar generation on the path to net-zero

This masterclass-style webinar will provide actionable insights and best practice examples when it comes to businesses deploying onsite solar PV systems which can be supported by battery storage and energy management systems (EMS).

This masterclass-style webinar will provide actionable insights and best practice examples when it comes to businesses deploying onsite solar PV systems which can be supported by battery storage and energy management systems (EMS).

As one of the fastest-growing sources of renewable energy, onsite solar represents a key enabler for businesses to slash emissions, cut costs and boost resilience. But the rollout of such projects is not without its challenges – whether it be grid constraints, site requirements or changing policy and legislation.

This masterclass will cut through those complexities and provide need-to-know information for organisations seeking to make onsite solar a viable part of their net-zero strategy. The 45-minute session will include real-life case studies and actionable takeaways, exploring how onsite solar can form part a holistic, smart and flexible energy management strategy.

Discussion points

Understanding and realising the net-zero opportunity of onsite solar for your business

Overcoming grid and operational challenges to deploy and scale up onsite solar systems

Utilising battery storage and EMS to support your onsite solar projects

Exploring how solar can integrate with a broader flexible energy strategy

Chair:

Sarah George, content editor, edie

Speakers:

Kevin Ball, Chief Commercial Officer, Wattstor