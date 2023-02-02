Accelerating circular economy action in 2023

Amidst the converging crises of Covid-19, climate and conflict, the circular economy represents a means to save the planet as well as a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity. For businesses, circular economy principals are fundamental to eliminating waste, reducing costs, increasing resilience and delivering on future competitiveness.

But the inconvenient truth is that a circular economy is far from being achieved; total waste generation continues to mount, recycling rates are not increasing at the pace required, and circular products and packaging materials are not being scaled up fast enough. It is clear that businesses need to rapidly shift from circular economy ambition into action.

edie’s Circular Economy Action Workshops were about making that action happen. Held at the IET London events centre in October 2022, this unique event brought together sustainability leaders across all major sectors along with circular economy experts and industry bodies, for a full day of innovation and co-creation.

This report summarises the key outputs from five collaborative roundtable discussions that took place on the day. These discussions saw participants co-create solutions to key circular economy challenges and discuss exciting new opportunities that lie ahead in 2023 with like-minded peers. The workshop themes covered in this report include: Finance & Investment, Supply Chains & Collaboration, Product & Packaging Innovation, Engagement & Behaviour Change and Strategy & Business Models.