Accelerating net-zero action in 2023

As we saw through the recent COP27 climate summit, a rapid and just transition to net-zero carbon business is only possible through ambitious and robust decarbonisation strategies, backed by government and investors, along with technological innovations which advance the cause.

But it’s clear that more rigorous and immediate actions are needed this year, if we are to halve emissions by 2030 and limit global warming to 1.5C.

edie’s SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops were about making that climate action happen. Held at the IET London events centre in November 2022, this unique event brought together energy and sustainability leaders across all major sectors along with decarbonisation experts and industry bodies, for a full day of innovation and co-creation.

This report summarises the key outputs from five collaborative roundtable discussions that took place on the day. These discussions saw participants co-create solutions to key net-zero challenges and discuss exciting new opportunities that lie ahead in 2023 with like-minded peers.

The workshop themes covered in this report are: Strategy & Innovation, Buildings & Efficiency, Smart Grids & Flexibility, People & Processes, and Emissions Calculations & Scope 3 Management.