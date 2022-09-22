Achieving the SDGs: A Blueprint for Business Leadership

With less than 10 years to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an ambitious global effort is underway to deliver the 2030 promise. This new report provides a Blueprint for business action on each SDG.

How can we bridge the gap between ambition and action? What can sustainability and energy professionals do to drive engagement with the SDGs and ensure the framework is leading to tangible actions within this decade?

This edie Insight report, sponsored by Reconomy, seeks to provide the answers. Combining expert insight with real-life case studies, the report offers an end-to-end overview of exactly how businesses can advance global progress towards achieving all 17 SDGs by 2030.

The report provides a snapshot of progress against all 17 Goals, outlines the action gaps and states how businesses can deliver the biggest impact. It also features case studies and opinion pieces that are most relevant to edie’s core audience of sustainability and energy changemakers. Each section also pulls out three reasons for hope” where positive progress has been delivered. However, even with these examples the warning signs are clear – the world needs to step up its efforts on the SDGs, with progress on some targets even backsliding as a result of Covid-19.

