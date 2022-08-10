Building for net-zero: Decarbonising the built environment value chain

Hosted during edie’s Sustainable Development Goals Week and Climate Week NYC, this one-hour webinar will hear from industry leaders across the built environment value chain who are retrofitting, renovating and building from the ground up to accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon buildings.

Globally, the global built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions and 50% of extracted materials. And, with rapid urbanisation and escalating climate change placing huge demands on our building infrastructure, it’s clear that we must move from ambition into action when it comes to achieving a net zero carbon, healthy, equitable and resilient built environment.

This edie webinar, hosted in association with Kingspan, will bring together designers and architects, contractors and end-user businesses to showcase how we can deliver real carbon reduction across the built environment value chain.

The session will be based around three expert presentations which provide examples of best practice and key takeaways for other businesses to decarbonise their buildings. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your green questions answered by our experts.

This webinar is being hosted during edie’s Sustainable Development Goals Week 2022 (19 – 23 September) – themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to informing and inspiring businesses to accelerate action on the UN’s Global Goals.

Hosted during the UN’s official Global Goals Week and tying in with Climate Week NYC, edie’s Focus Week will provide need-to-know industry updates, thought leadership discussions and practical insights which empower businesses to transform our world through the SDG framework. View full details on Sustainable Development Goals Week here.

Discussion points:

Achieving net-zero carbon buildings: Where are we now?

A whole lifecycle carbon approach to zero-carbon buildings: Practical examples and insights

Retrofitting for the future: Tools, technologies and frameworks to consider

The crucial role of collaboration across the built environment value chain

Webinar chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Webinar speakers:

Speakers TBC

