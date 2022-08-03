Business action on the SDGs: The Sustainable Development Inspiration Sessions

Hosted during edie’s special Sustainable Development Goals Week of digital content and events, the Sustainable Development Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools and knowledge to maximise their contribution to the Global Goals.

With just eight years left to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 underlying targets, it’s clear that business must step up if we’re to have the positive impact on society which the Goals ultimately exist for.

How should an organisation define its priorities within the SDG framework? How can Goals and sub-targets be integrated with existing corporate strategies to accelerate action? And how can progress towards the Goals be communicated and reported in ways which maximise reach and impact? Ultimately, what will it take for businesses to achieve the Goals by 2030?

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style SDG debate; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire, Goal-based case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

1) The 2030 Q&A: What will it take to achieve the Global Goals?

(12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of business leaders and sustainable development experts will discuss some of the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to mobilising and accelerating momentum to achieve the SDGs by 2030, both in the UK and globally.

Discussion points:

The race to 2030: Where are we falling behind?

How the Goals can tackle the converging crises of Covid, climate and conflict

What true business leadership looks like in the context of the SDGs

Speakers:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

Speaker TBC

Speaker TBC

Speaker TBC

2) SDG deep dive: Goal-by-Goal case studies to turn sustainability ambitions into actions

(13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies focused on accelerating action around particular Global Goals. Our speakers will share key successes and failures along with practical insights and takeaways to support your own SDG journey.

Discussion points:

Identifying which Goals require the most focus for your business

Speakers:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

Representative TBC, The Woodland Trust

Speaker TBC

Speaker TBC

3) 45-Minute Masterclass: Reporting and communicating progress towards the SDGs

(3:00 – 3:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to integrate the SDGs into your reporting processes and communicate your progress against the Goals in ways which maximise reach and impact.

Discussion points:

Measuring and reporting your impacts against the SDGs: An integrated approach

Communicating the Goals in ways which are meaningful and drive change

Addressing investor needs through your SDG and ESG reporting

Speakers: