COP28 Covered Podcast episode 8: Autonomous trucks, electric motorsport and a half-time team talk

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android: Spotify: Soundcloud:

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

— SUBSCRIBE TO THE COP28 COVERED PODCAST HERE —

Our eighth episode is hosted at the halfway point of this two-week climate summit here in Dubai. Matt makes his highly-anticipated return to Expo City after working through the flu back at the edie team’s accomodation, providing a run-down of the good, bad and ugly news from today (6 December) plus his reflection on week one in general.

He is joined in the Green Zone by Sarah, who serves up two topical guest conversations for the buildings and transport theme in the Presidency’s daily agenda. Focusing on the latter, she speaks with Robert Ziegler, general manager for EMEA at Einride at the Technology and Innovation Hub in the mobility petal. Named in reference to Norse god of thunder Thor, Eindride works in the autonomus electric trucking space and works with retailers and consumer goods giants like Lidl, Oatly and AB InBev.

She then speeds across to a discussion with Julia Palle, vice president for sustainability at Formula E. The pair discuss how sport has the power to create ripple effects for positive change – not only with fans but within supply chains. They also touch on the crucial circular economy aspect of the electric vehicle revolution.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

This spin-off show features daily round-ups, special guests, listener quizzes and more – all available to listen and subscribe to, for free, here on edie.net along with all major podcasting platforms:

COP28 Covered will be broadcast from various locations around Dubai – including the edie team’s glamorous AirBnB – with episodes airing around 5pm (UK time) each day.

The COP28 Covered podcast is available to listen to on iTunes and Spotify, or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.

View all of edie’s COP28 content here.