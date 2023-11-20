COP28 Reflections: What next for corporate climate action

Hosted as the curtain comes down on COP28, this webinar sessions will deliver a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring a variety of corporate climate leaders and NGOs, to summarise what happened at COP and what it means moving forward.

From November 30 to December 12, 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host COP28 in Dubai. COP28 is a potential tipping point for climate action. Further commitments and pledges at the conference could energise sluggish progress towards meeting the aims of the Paris Agreement, but with the likes of the UK failing to draw up policies aligned to a net-zero future, weakened action and renegading nations could put global climate efforts at risk.

COP28 is focused on transition from ambition to action, with a dedicated Action Agenda set up to act as a framework for global negotiations for politicians and world leaders. That’s not to say that COP28 won’t have implications for businesses – quite the opposite in fact.

With the dust still settling on discussions in the UAE, this webinar will bring together sustainability leaders and climate experts to share their thoughts on whether COP28 was a success and what, if anything, has change for corporate climate action.

Registrants for this webinar will get access to a recording of the session. Full details of the session are as follows:

11:00-12:00 The Big COP28 Q&A: What’s next for corporate climate action?

Was COP28 a success?

Looking ahead to 2024: What are the corporate priorities?

How can businesses advocate and lobby for ambitious climate action and policies?

Audience

This online event is free to access and targeted at business and sustainability leaders, managers and practitioners, of all levels. Typically registrants will be those who hold some level of responsibility for managing and/or implementing their organisation’s sustainability strategy. Those attending will span all sectors and both public and private organisations of all sizes, and primarily based in the UK. The event will also appeal to policymakers, NGOs and consultants.