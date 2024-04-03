Destination 2030: Plotting a course to a sustainable built environment

It is clear that the business of 2030 will need to look very different from today and each sector will undergo unique transformations. edie’s new Destination 2030 series, offers a timely reminder of the challenges that key sectors currently face. This report is focused on the drivers and innovation opportunities for the built environment.

Over the past few years, edie’s annual series of sector-specific insight reports explored the unique (and common) challenges and priorities of the UK’s biggest industries when it comes to sustainability and climate action.

But as the window to act closes, incremental change is no longer adequate in responding to escalating climate breakdown, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the urgent need to shift to closed-loop systems that protect the planet.

We are less than six years away from 2030, the year in which the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals will need to be achieved and a milestone year that many corporates have set short-term, or even end dates for their own net-zero ambitions.

This report offers a timely reminder of the challenges that the built environment currently faces, targets that need to be reached over the next five and half years and the new transformational solutions that are required to support in order to transition to a just, low-carbon future.

This report, developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, looks at the sector-wide transformation in regards to net-zero, the circular economy and the Just Transition, exploring the innovations, case studies and business models that can be utilised to make targets set for 2030 a reality.

Click “read the report” to access your version of the Destination 2030: Built Environment report.