edie Awards 2023: Meet the Winners

This special report provides in-depth profiles of all of the winners of the 2023 edie Awards, along with exclusive comments from our judges and summaries of all finalists across 24 categories.

Now in its 16th year, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the best net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge product innovations – winning an edie Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth.

Our panel of 25 expert judges convened in late 2022 for a full day of judging where they whittled down almost 500 entries to a shortlist of around 200 finalists across 24 categories. This includes new categories such as the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year alongside returning favourites such as Partnership & Collaboration of the Year, and the coveted Lloyd’s Bank Sustainable Business of the Year.

Click “Meet the Winners” to access your copy of the winners report.