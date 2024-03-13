edie Explains: Biodiversity and Business

What is the relationship between biodiversity and business? What are the operational challenges and opportunities surrounding biodiversity? And what steps can be taken to reverse nature loss and restore natural habitats? This free edie Explains guide answers all of those key questions and more.

Produced in association with Red Sea Global, this guide answers all of the questions businesses might have concerning biodiversity – a topic that is rising in prominence as the interrelations between climate and nature continue to be explored at a global level.

As well as explaining the jargon, analysing the links with net-zero and COP28, the new guide features in-depth case studies that provide tangible evidence of how biodiversity can be improved.

The restoration of ancient woodland represents a key catalyst in global efforts to enhance biodiversity and enable the transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Guide sponsor the Red Sea Global provide insight on how corporates can start to incorporate nature into their planning and strategy.

