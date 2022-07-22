edie Explains: Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Is combined heat & power (CHP) right for your business? What are the different CHP technology options, and how do you choose the right one? This updated edie explains business guide has the answers.

CHP, which convert a single fuel into both electricity and heat in one process, has become a well-proven technology across the world and is now recognised as a viable alternative to centralised energy generation – according to statistics from the UK Government, in 2020, there were 2,659 CHP sites across the country, 81 more than in 2019.

The same statistics show that 15% of UK CHP capacity in 2020 was renewable – using fuels such as biomass, biogas/syngas, waste, and bioliquids. Gas remains the main fuel consumed by CHP schemes, representing 72% of the total in 2020. As such, for businesses pursuing net-zero emissions targets, there is a lot to consider when it comes to CHP.

Produced in association with Centrica Business Solutions, this 12-page guide provides an end-to-end overview of CHP systems – from the business benefits to key policy updates, this guide’s got it covered.

