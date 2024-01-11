edie Explains: The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

This new report acts as an explainer for businesses looking to get to grips with the EU’s new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

CSRD is a new reporting framework that the European Union has implemented across the bloc, replacing the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD).

The CSRD aims to provide a more comprehensive picture of a company’s sustainability performance.

The Directive was first proposed by the EU Commission in 2021 and was officially adopted in November 2022. CSRD came into force on 5 January 2023 and reporting for businesses covered under the NFRD commenced 1 January 2024. It will expand to cover other large businesses from 1 January 2025.

But why does CSRD matter? What are the key requirements of CSRD? What businesses are required to follow CSRD? What does CSRD mean for UK businesses? And, how does CSRD tie in with other reporting frameworks?

This new edie Explains guide, developed with support from ClimatePartner UK answers all these questions and more. It features best-practice tips on getting to grips with CSRD, outlines its relationship with other reporting frameworks and features an expert viewpoint from ClimatePartner’s net-zero lead Chris Pocock.

Click READ THE REPORT to access your version of the CSRD explains guide.