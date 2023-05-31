edie Explains: Energy Data Optimisation

This new business guide, produced with support from Centrica Business Solutions, answers every question a business may have on energy data optimisation.

What is energy data optimisation? Why should an organisation optimise its energy data? What kind of data should a business be looking at? What are the key business requirements for successful energy data optimisation? This new business guide answers all of these questions and more.

Energy data optimisation refers to the ways that an organisation can gather and interpret the data related to its energy consumption. The more ‘optimised’ this process is, the better understanding an organisation can have over its energy usage and therefore the easier it is for that organisation to make improvements in usage and efficiency.

Despite many organisations using a large amount of energy to carry out their everyday operations, a large proportion do not know exactly how much energy they are using at any given time. Good energy data optimisation is about finding a cost-effective metering and data collection system to suit the needs of the organisation. This then forms the basis upon which an organisation can improve its energy efficiency and cut costs.

This new edie Explains guide, created with support from Centrica Business Solutions details all the key considerations, opportunities and benefits and challenges that businesses face when looking to optimise their energy data to make informed cost-saving and decarbonisation decisions.

