edie Explains: Net-Zero Heating

What is net-zero carbon heating? Why is net-zero carbon heating important? What are the different forms of net-zero carbon heating? What are the business benefits of net-zero carbon heating? This explains guide answers all of these questions and more.

Net-zero carbon heating is the process of producing heat with no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved by reducing value chain emissions, in line with 1.5C pathways, and by balancing the impact of any remaining emissions with carbon offsets or by using carbon capture and storage.

But there are many considerations and challenges businesses will need to observe and overcome to implement changes and systems that help them reduce emissions from heating. This guide answers all those questions and more.

The guide has been produced with assistance from supporting partners Centrica Business Solutions and explains everything you need to know about net-zero carbon heating.