edie Explains: Onsite solar

What is onsite solar? How does it work? What type of business is onsite solar most suitable for? What are the business benefits of onsite solar? What are the costs of onsite solar? All these questions and more are answered in edie’s latest Explains guide for business.

While solar has been one of the cornerstones of the UK’s low-carbon transition, there are still a lot of considerations and questions businesses must look at, especially right now during the energy cost crisis.

This new edie Explains guide, sponsored by Centrica Business Solutions, outlines all the key considerations, challenges and benefits to installing onsite solar for businesses.

It also features an expert viewpoint Graham Phillips, Head of Solar Sales, Centrica Business Solutions, who outlines five key reasons why businesses may want to install onsite solar to help reach decarbonisation targets and improve energy security.

Click READ THE GUIDE to access your version of the edie Explains guide.