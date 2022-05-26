edie Explains: The Circular Economy

Why is adopting the circular economy so important? How does the circular economy apply to businesses? And, what are the key considerations when going circular? This new edie Explains guide answers all of these questions and more.

A circular economy is a regenerative system that looks to optimise the resources we use and keep them in productive loops for as long as possible. These resources include raw materials, products, energy and water.

However, in the current linear economy – where we’ve taken and discarded more than ever before – a lot needs to happen for society to transition to a closed-loop economy that champions reuse, recycling and longevity of products and services.

The private sector will be one of the key drivers to a circular economy, but the transition is no easy task. This new Explains guide, developed with support from Reconomy, offers a deep dive into the key considerations, challenges and opportunities that businesses face on the road to becoming more circular.

Fill out the form to the side of this window and click READ THE GUIDE to access your copy of this edie Explains guide on the circular economy.