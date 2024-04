edie Extra: Can businesses decouple emissions from growth?

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

At the edie 24 event in London last month, our award-winning editorial team hosted a series of punchy decisions intended to enlighten and inform audiences on the most complex and hotly debated topics in corporate sustainability.

In this discussion, edie editor Matt Mace sits down with Will Ennett, Head of Sustainability & ESG at TalkTalk, Dana Haidan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2 and Simon Blackler, Founder & CEO of Krystal.

The focus of the discussion was to analyse the ever-growing environmental costs of a capitalist economy and whether businesses with a growth mindset could still reduce emissions in line with climate science.

During the discussion, panellists offered suggestions as to how to redesign corporate systems to decouple emissions from growth, alongside some frank discussions as to whether “growth” as a metric is broken.

Introducing edie Extra

The discussions at edie 24, available in both video or audio formats, kickstart the launch of edie Extra – a new multimedia channel.

Building on the success of edie’s long-standing Sustainability Uncovered podcast series, edie Extra is the place to find all the in-depth conversations with sustainability professionals about sustainability professionals.

As more voices, businesses and initiatives pick up the conversation on the importance of tackling the climate crisis, this new page acts as a central home to edie’s #SustyTalks and other upcoming special audio features.

From discussing the hot topics in the sustainability thought to retellings of how people got into the industry, edie Extra is the one-stop location for all of edie’s extra multimedia content.

Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this page is a must-have for your bookmarks to keep up to date with latest sustainability developments.

