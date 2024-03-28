edie’s Business Leadership Month Summary Report

This report, developed in partnership with Verco and Krystal, rounds up all the key developments for the month of March, focusing on exclusive editorial content delivered onsite at edie 24, the biggest sustainability event of the year, including insights from expert speakers and a round-up of all the key news and analysis delivered across the month.

edie’s biggest month of the year! Business Leadership Month returned for March 2024. This month was centred around the edie Awards (6 March) and the flagship edie 24 event (20-21 March) and features an array of leadership-themed articles, surveys, reports, webinars and podcasts.

From big breakdowns of the UK’s Budget announcements, to an in-depth exploration on the current state of corporate climate targets, this report summarises all the key developments in the corporate sustainability space throughout Business Leadership Month.

Crucially, this report cuts through the noise, providing succinct summaries of the trends and initiatives that are shaping corporate leadership, and what steps need to be taken to transform climate actions plans into tangible action.

Click download the report to access your copy of our Business Leadership Month report.