Financing climate action: The Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions

Hosted during edie’s special Climate Finance Week of digital content and events, the Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action.

Funding from private and public sources to pay for adaptation and mitigation measures is critical if we are to tackle the climate crisis, safeguard lives and restore nature for future generations. But, with experts claiming that up to £5trn of climate finance will be needed annually by 2030, it’s clear that businesses and investors must ramp up their ambitions and actions to bridge the financial gap.

What is the role of finance in driving a just transition? What does great collaboration look like – across governments, businesses and investors – to mobilise green finance? And how can companies utilise the latest reporting frameworks and standards to support their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies?

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style climate finance discussion; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire ESG case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format around climate-related disclosure and reporting.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

Climate finance Q&A: Mobilising green investment in a world of radical uncertainty (12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of sustainable business leaders and finance experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally.

Discussion points:

The areas most in need of climate finance to achieve a just transition

The UK’s positioning and the role of government in scaling up green investment

How businesses can collaborate with investors and government to accelerate the transition

Avoiding greenwashing amidst the growth in sustainable investing

COP26 reflections and the road to COP27

Speakers:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie (chair)

2) Actioning sustainable investment: Practical insights to move from risk to resilience (13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are leading the way and unlocking new green finance opportunities.

Discussion points:

How ESG is attracting investment in the UK and globally

The investor community’s view on ESG and the risk of greenwashing

Tools and techniques to better measure, monitor and manage climate risks

Best practice examples of green finance collaboration in action

Horizon-scanning: What’s next for climate finance and ESG?

Speakers:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

3) 45-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report on your climate-related financial impacts (3:00 – 3:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to attract business investment and respond to new and mandatory regulation and reporting requirements.

Discussion points:

How to maximise the benefits of your TCFD reporting

From the SDGs to TNFD: Other frameworks and reporting regulations to prepare for

Gathering the right data needed to measure, monitor and manage your climate risks and impact, and presenting it in the right ways to demonstrate progress

Speakers: