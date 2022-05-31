How to reach net-zero commuting

The tools needed to achieve a decarbonised commute can also help the economy get back on its feet and level up opportunity and productivity across the country, as this new top tips guide explains.

Transport accounts for around a third of UK carbon emissions, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). It estimates that 15% of all trips and 20% of distance being travelled was for commuting purposes pre-pandemic. In total, UK commuter travel accounts for 18 billion kg of CO2 emissions each year.

The Government has recognised the significance of sustainable commuting with the publication of the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. The Plan includes ambitious commitments to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, (as well as hybrid vehicles from 2035), and to provide a new wave of funding for decarbonising public transport networks.

But, if the UK has any hope of meeting its obligations to reach net-zero by 2050, businesses and government must transform how people commute. With this in mind, edie has produced this handy top tips guide for businesses looking to decarbonise their employees’ commutes.

Fill out the form to the side of this window to access your version of the guide.