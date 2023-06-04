Innovation for net-zero: Opportunities and solutions for business

This special, two-part edie webinar will explore how businesses are utilising innovation to drive decarbonisation, and showcase some of the latest technologies and solutions that could accelerate climate action.

Technological innovation is arguably the most critical enabler of the global transition to a net-zero carbon economy. The good news is that the vast majority of the tech required to decarbonise already exists, to varying levels of maturity. But these technologies must be deployed at scale and at pace over the coming months and years if we are to solve the climate crisis and keep global warming to within 2C.

So, which technologies are most viable and will have the biggest decarbonisation impact if deployed by businesses today? What policies, frameworks and funding mechanisms will help to increase the development and uptake of green innovations, both in the UK and globally? And what emerging technologies and solutions hold the most potential to achieve a net-zero-carbon future?

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and showcase session brings together a selection of leading businesses and innovators to discuss the role of innovation on the road to net-zero. The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to identifying and deploying net-zero technologies; and a 45-minute showcase of innovations that are helping to drive the net-zero transition.

Session 1: Deploying climate technologies: Learning from the business leaders

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Discussion points

Deciding which on-site technologies are right for your business

Short-term versus long-term payback: Striking the right balance

Unlocking new sources of finance to scale-up technological innovations

Session 2: The innovation showcase: Technologies shaping the net-zero transition

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Discussion points