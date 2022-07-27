Mission Positive: To Net-Zero and Beyond in Manufacturing

Manufacturing represents a critical piece of the UK’s net-zero puzzle. But beyond simply ‘reducing’, manufacturing firms also have a key role to play in enhancing the environmental and social sustainability of the communities they serve.

Accounting for more than 60% of direct industrial emissions in the UK, manufacturing is an energy-intensive industry and one that has work efficiently to reduce emissions in line with previous UK climate legislation.

But the transition to net-zero emissions is unprecedented and one that will require manufactures to not only decarbonise at a quicker pace, but also engineer and spur the market for green solutions like turbine blades and solar PV panels.

As such, the sector will be a catalyst in the wider net-zero movement and one that can unlock new skills and economic opportunities along the way.

This report aims to highlight the optimism in the sector in not only playing a key role in reaching net-zero, but also contributing to a “net-positive” approach to society, the economy and the planet.

The report has been created in assistance with Verco and uses exclusive results from edie’s sustainability leadership survey of more than 250 sustainability and energy professionals. This manufacturing sector report has also been produced with guidance from in-depth discussions with a steering panel of sustainability experts from a selection of UK and global manufacturers.