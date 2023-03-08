Mission Positive: To net-zero and beyond in the built environment

This is the latest report in edie’s Mission Positive series, exploring how each sector can go beyond net-zero to improve both the planet and society.

The built environment is one of the cornerstones of the UK economy and businesses operating within the sector are seeking to champion climate action while protecting society and corporations from swelling energy costs.

It is therefore crucial that the sector not only focuses on a net-zero transition, but also championing net-positive business models that benefits society, local communities and nature. This report aims to highlight the optimism in the sector in not only playing a key role in reaching net-zero, but also contributing to a “net-positive” approach to society, the economy and the planet.

For this latest report in this new series, edie will explore the drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating decarbonisation, along with the steps that can be taken to embrace a ‘net-positive’ philosophy.

The report has been created in assistance with Laing O’Rourke and features a foreword from BRE’s chief executive Gillian Charlesworth. It also uses exclusive results from edie’s Net-Zero Business Barometer, an in-depth online survey of hundreds of sustainability and energy professionals. This built environment report has also been produced with guidance from in-depth discussions with a steering panel of sustainability experts from some of the world’s most respected construction and built environment firms at edie’s SPARK event for sustainability and energy leaders in London in November 2022.