Mobilising green finance: edie’s Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions

Many businesses are under increasing pressure to reach their sustainability commitments among squeezed budgets. The current economic downturn, compounded by the energy cost crisis, has meant that more investors and businesses are seeking to future-proof investments. However, there is a danger that many look to projects with shorter-term paybacks that have a low outlay and quick return on investment and neglect the needs of the low-carbon transition. With experts claiming that up to £5trn of climate finance will be needed annually by 2030, it’s clear that businesses and investors must ramp up their ambitions and actions to bridge the financial gap.

So what new investment sources are needed to make climate action happen? What can be done to attract investment? And what does great collaboration look like – across governments, businesses and investors – to mobilise green finance?

The big climate finance Q&A: Mobilising the green investment revolution (12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally, and explore what collaboration looks like – across governments, businesses and investors.

How can the UK spend to catch up in the “green arms” race?

Green taxonomy: How can businesses prepare for the boom green finance?

What policy and frameworks can be used to mobilise climate finance?

“Good” investment vs “bad” investment: how to make the right call



Quick-fire-case studies: Securing investment to accelerate the net-zero transition (13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session features a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are maximising investment opportunities and identifying new sources of funding to drive their sustainability strategies and accelerating climate action.

The do’s and don’ts’ of exploring green finance investments

Harnessing environmental data and talking the right language to attract business investment

How businesses can leverage sustainability-targeted loans to drive their sustainability strategies and improve employee engagement

The investors’ view: Avoiding greenwashing amidst the growth in sustainable investing





45-MINUTE MASTERCLASS: How to measure and report on your climate-related financial impacts (15:00-15:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to measure and manage your climate data namely through the burgeoning practice of aligning with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures.

Navigating climate disclosure standards and legislation