Net-Zero Awards: Winner Case Studies

What does ambitious corporate decarbonisation look like in action? Brand-new for 2023, the Net-Zero Awards shines a light on the people, products, and the initiatives that are spearheading the transition to a net-zero-carbon economy.

The influx of entries we received in this first year was truly astonishing. From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – hundreds upon hundreds of entrants were keen to demonstrate how they have shifted from talking about a net-zero carbon, Just Transition to actually delivering it, at scale and at pace.

So, what does it take to be crowned a winner? In this free edie report, you will find key detailed case studies of all 16 winners, along with comments from our esteemed panel of Net-Zero Awards judges.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, and finalists – together, these entrants are proving that businesses can lead the way and net-zero can be the catalyst to a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future for all.